The 5th Annual Caryville Inn Turkey Trot took place on Thursday under chilly, rainy conditions. Despite the continuous mist that persisted throughout the race, 192 runners and walkers braved the elements as the event kicked off promptly at 9 a.m.

The overall male winner was Brandon Rebert, clocking in at 18:17. Kimberly Mills claimed the title of overall female winner with a time of 21:07.

Photos by Kara Richenberg.