Batavia man accused of Speedway robbery enters guilty plea

Daryl Leach agreed to a plea deal this afternoon in Genesee County Court after being charged with the Feb. 26 robbery of the Speedway at Oak and Main streets, Batavia.

The 38-year-old Batavia resident entered a guilty plea to robbery, 3rd, and faces two to four years in prison.

Leach was found by investigators at a location on Swamp Road after the alleged robbery and was taken into custody.

Leach will be sentenced as a second-felony offender due to previous conviction and incarceration.

Judge Charles Zambito scheduled sentencing for 9:15 a.m., July 16, in Genesee County Court.