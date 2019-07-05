Batavia native and artist unveils 30-foot-tall mural in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO -- eRic (sic) Luplow, a Batavia native and surrealist-folk “sur-folk” watercolorist, will unveil his eye-catching Yellow Dog Mural at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Elmwood Village, Buffalo.

Luplow recently completed a mural painting of a 20' x 30' angular, cube-like yellow dog on the side of the Visualeyes City optical shop building at 735 Elmwood Ave. The vibrant mural will be dedicated by Joel Feroleto, City of Buffalo common council member.

An art reception inside Visualeyes City will follow the unveiling.

To design his two-story-high image, Luplow referenced his sur-folk yellow dog painting from several years ago and worked with the dimensions of the building to recreate his piece. Over the course of four days, Luplow used a lift to outline his sketch with chalk and marker and add color to the project with wall paint.

The Yellow Dog Mural in Buffalo is his largest painting to date; his last mural is in the Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas.

“I’m a watercolor painter, so a mural is pretty far out there for me," Luplow said. "My biggest piece of work is usually 20 inches by 30 inches."

Luplow has had a passion for drawing and painting from a young age. He graduated from Batavia High School in 1975 and began as an electrician before pursuing his love for art.

Luplow currently resides with his wife, Peggy, in Truchas, NM, where he displays art in his gallery and paints in his trademark sur-folk style. Luplow describes sur-folk as a fusion of surrealism and folk art.

Sur-folk features vivid colors that mimic the hues and shapes found in the culture and landscapes of New Mexico. Luplow uses watercolor paints to capture his memorable experiences and personal struggles.

The watercolorist said family, friends and nationwide art collectors are traveling to Buffalo to view the mural, so he is excited to show off his artwork in the area of his upbringing for the first time.

“Everybody, whatever they do, is proud of it," Luplow said. "I’m proud of being an artist."

More of eRic Luplow’s work can be viewed at his website: www.ericluplow.com.

Photos courtesy of eRic Luplow.