Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 24, 2019 - 8:40pm

Case of Le Roy man accused of larceny, drug charges to be heard in court in August

posted by Lauren Leone in Le Roy, crime, news, notify.

Le Roy resident Robert Pragle (inset photo right), a man facing allegations of larceny and drug charges, is scheduled to be heard at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 21, in Genesee County Court.

During oral arguments in court today, Judge Charles Zambito continued Pragle under supervision of Genesee Justice until his hearing in August. 

Community tips and information from two suspects who allegedly participated in larcenies in the Town of Le Roy aided police in piecing together a case against four Le Roy residents who reportedly stole personal property with the intention of selling the items for drug money.

It is alleged that between Jan. 2-3 in Le Roy, Robert Pragle and three other suspected individuals knowingly possessed stolen property, which is a Class D felony.

Pragle is also accused of one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia, 2nd, a Class A misdemeanor.

Calendar

June 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button