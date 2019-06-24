Case of Le Roy man accused of larceny, drug charges to be heard in court in August

Le Roy resident Robert Pragle (inset photo right), a man facing allegations of larceny and drug charges, is scheduled to be heard at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 21, in Genesee County Court.

During oral arguments in court today, Judge Charles Zambito continued Pragle under supervision of Genesee Justice until his hearing in August.

Community tips and information from two suspects who allegedly participated in larcenies in the Town of Le Roy aided police in piecing together a case against four Le Roy residents who reportedly stole personal property with the intention of selling the items for drug money.

It is alleged that between Jan. 2-3 in Le Roy, Robert Pragle and three other suspected individuals knowingly possessed stolen property, which is a Class D felony.

Pragle is also accused of one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia, 2nd, a Class A misdemeanor.