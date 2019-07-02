Drunk driver in fatal Darien hit-and-run found guilty on all counts

Jennifer L. Serrano, 48, of Irving, was convicted this afternoon of vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident without reporting, driving while intoxicated, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at the conclusion of her six-day trial.

After less than three hours of deliberation in Genesee County Court, jurors rendered a unanimous guilty verdict on all four counts.

Serrano stood trial for killing 18-year-old Connor Lynskey with her Jeep Wrangler last August as both individuals traveled along Sumner Road in Darien after a concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center.

The decision came shortly after the jury requested to review Deputy Robert Henning’s body camera footage, which captured Serrano participating in field sobriety tests and refusing an Alco-sensor test. This video appeared to be a deciding factor that helped refresh jurors' recollections of early evidence in the case and expedite their verdict.

Defense attorney Frank LoTempio spoke about his client’s disappointment upon receiving the verdict.

“We didn’t receive one decision in our favor," LoTempio said. "The cards were kind of stacked up against us. But, the jury rendered their verdict, and we live with that."

LoTempio said that the trial’s proximity to the July 4th holiday may have contributed to the quick verdict, and defense counsel may potentially appeal the case.

After his court victory, District Attorney Lawrence Friedman expressed his satisfaction with both the verdict and the case he presented to jurors. He commended the Lynskey family for seeking justice for Connor’s death.

“They’re strong people,” Friedman said of the Lynskeys. “They were here for every single court appearance no matter how minor it was. They made a six-hour round trip for every court appearance.”

“Even when the testimony or the evidence was certainly unpleasant for them, they were here," Friedman said. "I’m sure it was a very difficult thing, but it was obviously something that they needed to do. They got through it, and I’m sure that they’re glad that they were here."

Serrano faces a prison term of four and two-thirds to 14 years upon sentencing. Judge Charles Zambito adjourned the court awaiting Serrano’s sentencing at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 19 in Genesee County Court.

Top photo: The mother of Connor Lynskey leaving court after the verdict, with Lawrence Friedman. Bottom photo, his father. Photos by Lauren Leone.