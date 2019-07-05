Habitat for Humanity Women Build seeks community sponsors for August project

Habitat for Humanity of Genesee County is seeking sponsorship for its next Women Build Day construction project in August.

For the first time in seven years of Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build, crucial funding for the build has been pulled since Lowe’s, the major sponsor of the build, shifted its funding to larger areas.

This loss, however, won't silence the sounds of nail pounding and wood cutting. Rather, it presents a new opportunity for community businesses and organizations to sponsor the work of the Women Build volunteers.

The upcoming build next month is an offshoot of Habitat for Humanity’s National Women Build Week in May. The weeklong event recognizes women in construction trades and encourages women to hone their construction skills while helping deserving families.

All volunteer teams will build under the supervision of a construction leader who will assist their group throughout the workday. No prior experience is needed to volunteer for the Women Build, and equipment will be provided.

The build will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 at Northgate Free Methodist Church's South Campus, located at 350 Bank St., Batavia.

Women will work in teams to assemble walls, which will be transported to Habitat’s new construction home at 45 Clifton Ave., Batavia, at a later date. Past Women Build houses include locations on Oak Street, East Main Street and Harvester Avenue in Batavia.

The site at 45 Clifton Ave. will become home to a hard-working mother of three who is excited about the opportunity of homeownership through Habitat for Humanity’s program. Habitat hopes to raise $5,000 from now to Sept. 3 for this build.

“As a community, we are going to raise $5,000 to make affordable homeownership a reality for [the homeowner] and her children," said Lauren Casey, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Genesee County. "And even more, on Aug. 3, nearly 60 volunteers will work to physically advance the construction of her home.”

Businesses are encouraged to visit Habitat’s website here to donate to Women Build 2019 and support its mission to provide safe, decent and affordable housing for families in the community. Sponsors can also make gift-in-kind donations, including labor and building materials.