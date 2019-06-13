Paolo Busti foundation celebrates shared Italian heritage at 35th awards dinner

Pierce Corbelli, winner of the 2019 Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation Scholarship.

To his surprise, the scholarship recipient shared a very similar experience to Outstanding Italian-American Tony Palmer at the 35th Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation Scholarship Awards Dinner Wednesday night.

“I realized I had a deeper connection with someone else sitting in this room … Mr. Palmer, you mentioned your family is from Apuzzi. My grandpa’s family is also from Apuzzi,” said Batavia High School Senior Pierce Corbelli during his acceptance speech.

As he received his award, Corbelli said he, like Palmer, had the pleasure of visiting Apuzzi, Italy, and connecting with his relatives. After his remarks, Corbelli and Palmer shook hands and exchanged congratulations.

The foundation’s dinner at Terry Hills Restaurant, Batavia, celebrated shared Italian-American heritage among Genesee County residents and recognized high school seniors and adults who have embodied Italian-American values through their contributions to the community.

The Paolo Busti Scholarship is given to an Italian-American graduating senior from a local school who has followed the example of pioneering landowner Paolo Busti (Oct. 17, 1749 – July 23, 1824), who was the principal agent of the Holland Land Company from 1800 until his death.

Corbelli was selected among eight candidates, and he will attend the University at Buffalo to pursue a mechanical engineering degree.

The family of Vincent Gautieri also offers a memorial scholarship in honor of Gautieri’s Italian-American legacy . Spencer Misiti (in photo above), of Notre Dame High School, won this award due to his meaningful experiences growing up Italian-American.

Misiti thanked the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation and his family for their support, and he will attend Canisius College in the fall to study marketing and finance.

This year's Outstanding Italian-American Palmer was honored for his dedication to the community and demonstration of Italian-American principles. Palmer described his Italian grandparents as “the forebears of this heritage” who taught him about his cultural food, family and customs.

“I really think this nomination isn’t about me. It’s about my family,” Palmer said.

Palmer, a Batavia resident, thanked his wife, Margaret, for her role in raising their nine children and supporting their 22 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Palmer expressed gratitude to the foundation for this distinction, and he hopes his Italian traditions will be carried on by his ever-expanding family.

Below, is Tony Palmer, named 2019's Outstanding Italian-American at the 35th Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation Scholarship Awards Dinner.

(Photos courtesy of the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation.)