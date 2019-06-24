Rochester man charged with drug use and possession enters not guilty plea

Derek E. Wilcox, of Congress Avenue, Rochester, (inset photo right) pled not guilty in Genesee County Court today of drug charges against him.

At his arraignment, his attorney Marshall Kelly said his client pleads not to: criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, a Class B felony; and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, 2nd, a Class B misdemeanor.

On March 27, law enforcement allegedly found 56 bags of crack cocaine at a house on Liberty Street, Batavia. Wilcox was one of five individuals arrested as a result a joint investigation a result of a joint investigation by the Probation Department, Child Protective Services, and the Local Drug Task Force.

Wilcox’s $20,000 bail bond was also continued by Judge Charles Zambito.

Oral arguments for Wilcox's case will begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Genesee County Courthouse.