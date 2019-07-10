Summer Fest 2019 will mix old and new Batavia festival traditions

The first annual Ascension Parish Summer Fest 2019 will be reminiscent of past Batavia traditions, but it promises a fresh take on the classic summer festival.

The event will occur from noon to 11 p.m. July 20 and 21 on Ascension Parish grounds at 19 Sumner St., Batavia.

Since events like Summer in the City, the Elba Onion Festival and the St. Joseph’s Lawn Fete have been discontinued, Summer Fest hopes to adapt old festival concepts to modern crowds.

“My idea with this is to bring the community together this year,” Father David Glassmire said to volunteers during an informational meeting at the parish Monday. “We’re here — our beer, our bands and our bites. I want people to have fun.”

Summer Fest volunteers will serve home-cooked international food options like Greek and Mexican food as opposed to conventional festival fare. Food offerings will feature a Polish platter and Italian stand to celebrate the ethnicities of parishioners.

“You can get a hotdog or a sausage almost anywhere,” Summer Fest Co-Chair Matthew DellaPenna said. “There’s food trucks popping up in town. So, we wanted to do something a little bit different.”

Polka bands, Italian bands and local favorites like The OHMS Band, The Old Hippies and Savage Cabbage will perform live music throughout the two-day event. The festival will also offer a gambling tent, table games, a 50/50 split cash raffle and package raffles.

Ascension Parish is seeking volunteers and community sponsorships for Summer Fest 2019. Individuals can contact (585) 343-1796 or [email protected] for more information.

Ascension Parish leaders and volunteers said they are excited to host this new event and enjoy music, food and fun. Proceeds from Summer Fest will be used to serve the parish and maintain its community outreach in Batavia and Genesee County.