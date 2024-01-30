LEGAL NOTICE: Medtech Landing GCEDC Assistance Public Hearing

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing pursuant to Article 18-A of the New York General Municipal Law will be held by the Genesee County Industrial Development Agency d/b/a Genesee County Economic Development Center (the "Agency") on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 3:30 p.m., local time, at Batavia Town Hall in the Meeting/Court Room, at 3833 West Main Street Road, Batavia, New York 14020, in connection with the following matter:

MEDTECH LANDING, LLC, for itself or on behalf of an entity formed or to be formed by it or on its behalf (the "Company") has submitted an application (the "Application") to the Agency, a copy of which is on file with the Agency, requesting the Agency's assistance with respect to a certain project (the "Project") consisting of: (i) the acquisition by the Agency of a leasehold or other interest in certain property located at Assemblyman R. Stephen Hawley Drive, Town of Batavia, Genesee County, New York and all other lands in the Town of Batavia where, by license or easement or other agreement, the Company or its designees are making improvements that benefit the Project (the "Land", being more particularly described as all or a portion of tax parcel Nos. 9.-1-213, 9.-1-214, 9.-1-216.21, 9.-1-217 and 9.-1-218, as may be merged); (ii) the planning, design, construction and operation of seven (7) buildings comprising eighty (80) market rate apartments and six (6) six (6) car garages, along with utility and site improvements, parking lots, access and egress improvements, signage, curbage, landscaping and stormwater retention improvements (collectively, the "Improvements"); and (iii) the acquisition by the Company in and around the Improvements of certain items of machinery, equipment and other tangible personal property (the "Equipment"; and, together with the Land and the Improvements, the "Facility").

The Agency will acquire title to, or a leasehold interest in, the Facility and lease the Facility back to the Company. The Company will operate the Facility during the term of the lease. At the end of the lease term, the Company will purchase the Facility from the Agency, or if the Agency holds a leasehold interest, the leasehold interest will be terminated. The Agency contemplates that it will provide financial assistance (the "Financial Assistance") to the Company in the form of sales and use tax exemptions, a partial mortgage recording tax exemption consistent with the policies of the Agency, and a partial real property tax abatement.

The Agency will broadcast the public hearing live at www.vimeo.com/event/3477651, and the public hearing video will be available for on-demand viewing on the Agency's website at www.gcedc.com/projects.