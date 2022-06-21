LEGAL NOTICE: Sealed bids being accepted for Batavia Iron and Metal project

LEGAL NOTICE:

Sealed bids for the Batavia Iron and Metal project will be received by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Division of Management and Budget Services, 625 Broadway, 10th Floor, Albany, New York, 12233-5027, Attn: Bureau of Expenditures until the time of 1:00 P.M. (EST) and on the date of Tuesday, July 26, 2022 .

The remedial activities include, but are not necessarily limited to, PCB impacted soil removal, temporary water treatment, backfill and restoration including the transport and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous soils. Work will be performed under State and Federal permit requirements and USEPA self-implementation program.

The estimated range for this work is: $15 Million to $20 Million .

Contract Documents are available in electronic format at no charge. Electronic copies of non-biddable Contract Documents, Drawings, Specifications, Proposal forms, Addenda, and a separate Limited Site Data Document may be downloaded from the Department website http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/59233.html. Biddable Contract Documents will be available on June 29, 2022 upon request from the Division of Environmental Remediation, 625 Broadway, 12th Floor, Albany, New York, 12233-7017, Attn: Lisa Gorton at [email protected] and Jamie Welch at j[email protected].

Proposals will be accepted only from bidders who attend the Pre-Bid Conference. All Proposals must be made on the Bid Form(s) provided in the Contract Documents, and thereafter enclosed in the envelope which will be provided by the Department at the Pre-Bid Conference. Each proposal must be accompanied by a deposit or a bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of Proposer’s bid amount. Mandatory pre-bid meetings will be held at the site on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM (EST). Attendance at the pre-bid meetings is mandatory as a condition of bidding. Reference Contract Section 1 – Advertisement and Notice to Bidders for full instructions and requirements.

Any questions shall be directed to Lisa Gorton, the Department’s Project Manager and Designated Contact at [email protected] with electronic copy (ec) to :Jamie Welch at [email protected].

Bidders may receive announcements of future procurement opportunities by signing up for the NYSDEC –DER’s electronic mailing list (“GovDelivery”) at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/subscriber/new.