LEGAL NOTICE: Town of Batavia Planning Board, apartment addition on Slusser Road

LEGAL NOTICE: Notice of Public Hearing, Town of Batavia Planning Board:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held by the Town of Batavia Planning Board regarding an application for a Special Use Permit by Wesley Winters, 181 Pearl St., Batavia, NY to add a third apartment to an existing structure in the Hamlet Commercial District at 8591 Slusser Rd, Batavia, NY - Tax Map 6.-1-48.

Said hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at the Batavia Town Hall at 7:00 p.m. at which time all interested persons will be heard. Written comments will be accepted prior to that date. You may email the Chairman at kjasinski@townofbatavia.com or text 219-9190.

by order of the Town of Batavia Planning Board

Kathleen Jasinski, Chairman