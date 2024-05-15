LEGAL NOTICE: Town of Batavia public hearing for solar project on Wortendyke Road

LEGAL NOTICE:

Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held by the Town of Batavia Planning Board regarding an application for a Special Use Permit by New Leaf Energy, Inc. to construct and operate a 5.0 Mw(AC) ground-mounted, utility-grade solar energy system at 9327 Wortendyke Road in the Town of Batavia. This land is zoned Agricultural/Residential. Tax Map 17.-1-17

Said hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at the Batavia Town Hall at 7:15 p.m. at which time all interested persons will be heard. Written comments will be accepted prior to that date. You may email the Chairman at kjasinski@townofbatavia.com or text 219-9190.

by order of the Town of Batavia Planning Board

Kathleen Jasinski, Chairman