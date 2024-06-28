LEGAL NOTICE: Town of Batavia Zoning Board of Appeals

LEGAL NOTICE: Notice of Public Hearing, Town of Batavia Zoning Board:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Batavia will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall, 3833 West Main St. Rd., to consider two (2) area variance requests from Alyssa Shea for property at 1436 Colonial Blvd., Batavia N.Y. 14020. Tax map parcel #8, -2-61

The applicant is asking for variances to demolish an existing garage and build a larger one. The two (2) requests are for a side yard and a back yard offsets.

Town code section 235, Attachment 1.

Side yard requires 30 feet, request is for 5 feet.

Rear yard requires 50 feet, request is for 5 feet.

Zoning Board of Appeals invites and will accept both oral and written comments relevant to this application at said hearing. A copy of the application is available for review at the Town Hall.

By order of the Town of Batavia Zoning Board of Appeals

John T. Della Penna, Chairman

June 17, 2024