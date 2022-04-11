Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 11, 2022 - 10:37pm

Notice of Public Hearing: Town of Batavia Planning Board to review special use permit

posted by Legal Notices in legal notices.

LEGAL NOTICE:

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held by the Town of Batavia Planning Board regarding an application for a Special Use Permit by Benderson Development, LLC to construct two buildings to be used for retail/restaurants and 2 drive-thru lanes with a total of 10,752 sq. ft.  This is in a Commercial District at 8363 Lewiston Road in the Town of Batavia, Tax Map Number 8-1-21.2.

Said hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 19th at the Batavia Town Hall, 3833 West Main St. Rd., Batavia, New York at 7:00 p.m. at which time all interested persons will be heard.   Written comments will be accepted prior to that date.  A copy of the application is on file at the Town Hall for review.  Notice of Public Hearing has been printed in the Batavia Daily News.

NOTE TO PUBLIC OFFICIALS: While state law grants print publications a monopoly on legal notices, The Batavian publishes legal notices for free (publication in The Batavian is not certified but you will reach more people).  Please send legal notices to [email protected].

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break