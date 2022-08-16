Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 16, 2022 - 11:27am

PUBLIC NOTICE: Byron Town Board to hold special meeting on Wednesday

posted by Legal Notices in byron, legal notices, news.

Public Notice:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that I, as Supervisor, do hereby call a Special Meeting of the Town Board to be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Byron Town Hall, 7028 Rte. 237, Byron, New York.  The purpose of the Special Town Board meeting will be to consider calling a Public Hearing regarding the proposed WIIA sewer project and the issuance of $9.8 million in Serial Bonds.   

Peter Yasses
Supervisor

Publisher's Note: Legal Notices/Public Notices are published by The Batavian for free as a public service pending revision of state law that will allow digital news publications to publish legal notices that meet the legal requirements of such notices. Clerks: Email your notices

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break