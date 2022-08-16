PUBLIC NOTICE: Byron Town Board to hold special meeting on Wednesday

Public Notice:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that I, as Supervisor, do hereby call a Special Meeting of the Town Board to be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Byron Town Hall, 7028 Rte. 237, Byron, New York. The purpose of the Special Town Board meeting will be to consider calling a Public Hearing regarding the proposed WIIA sewer project and the issuance of $9.8 million in Serial Bonds. Peter Yasses

Supervisor

