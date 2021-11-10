Public Notice: East Pembroke Fire District Election

Legal Notice:

Please take notice that the annual election for the East Pembroke Fire District will take place on December 14, 2021 between the hours of 6pm and 9 pm, at the District hall, located at 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia NY.

For the purpose of electing two(2) Fire District Commissioners.

- one for a five(5) year term commencing on January 1, 2022

- one for a one(1) year term commencing on January 1, 2022

Petitions may be obtained by contacting District Secretary Mary Ann Chatley, by phone (585)-813-6576, or email [email protected].

Qualified candidates shall file their petitions signed by (25) registered voters of the East Pembroke Fire District.

Petitions must be filed with the District Secretary no later than November 30, 2021.

