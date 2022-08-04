PUBLIC NOTICE: East Pembroke Fire District holds budget workshop Aug. 9

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Notice there will be a Bugdet Workshop held at the East Pembroke District Hall, at 6 pm, Tuesday August 9 ,2022. Workshop will be held at District Building located at 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia NY 14020.

