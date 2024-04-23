PUBLIC NOTICE: Hearing set for biogas plant at Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park

PUBLIC NOTICE:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held by the Town of Batavia Planning Board regarding an application for a Special Use Permit by Genesee Biogas, LLC to construct and operate a renewable gas facility consisting of two digesters, a gas storage tank and associated equipment for the purpose of digesting organic wastes to produce renewable natural gas and/or electricity and heat. A utility corridor consisting of waste forcemain lines, electrical lines and water lines will run from each of the main waste stream plants (i.e. O-AT-KA, HOOD, etc.) to this facility. A small portion of the waste stream will be received by truck delivery. The facility will consist of a series of tanks, infrastructure, heat exchangers and buildings including an18,000sf receiving and unloading building. A new commercial driveway is proposed to West Ag Park Drive. This is located in the Genesee Valley Agricultural Business Park Tax Map #20-1-108.

Said hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at the Batavia Town Hall at 7:00 p.m. at which time all interested persons will be heard. Written comments will be accepted prior to that date. You may email the Chairman at kjasinski@townofbatavia.com or text 219-9190.

by order of the Town of Batavia Planning Board

Kathleen Jasinski, Chairman