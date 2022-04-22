April 22, 2022 - 6:03pm
PUBLIC NOTICE: Le Roy school district to hold hearings on code of conduct and safety plan
NOTICE TO RESIDENTS A Public Hearing to present information on the revised District Code of Conduct and District Safety Plan will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in Memorial Auditorium. The District Safety Plan is open for public comment from April 19, 2022, to May 18, 2022. Public comments may be made in the District Office or by attending the Public Hearing.
