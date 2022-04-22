Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 22, 2022 - 6:03pm

PUBLIC NOTICE: Le Roy school district to hold hearings on code of conduct and safety plan

posted by Legal Notices in legal notices, Le Roy, le roy central schools, news, schools.

PUBLIC NOTICE: 

NOTICE TO RESIDENTS A Public Hearing to present information on the revised District Code of Conduct and District Safety Plan will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in Memorial Auditorium. The District Safety Plan is open for public comment from April 19, 2022, to May 18, 2022. Public comments may be made in the District Office or by attending the Public Hearing.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break