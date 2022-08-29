Local Matters

August 29, 2022 - 11:22pm

PUBLIC NOTICE: Notice of Cancellation of Public Hearing

posted by Legal Notices in legal notices, news.

PUBLIC NOTICE: 

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Public Hearing for all residents and land owners in Sewer District No. 1 (Central Byron) and Sewer District No. 2 (South Byron) scheduled for Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. concerning the proposed consolidation of Sewer District No. 1 (Byron Central) and Sewer District No. 2 (South Byron) treatment systems into one (1) Wastewater Treatment Plant with Disinfection Improvements included has been canceled.  

Dated:  August 29, 2022
Debra Buck-Leaton
Town Clerk

Publisher's Note: Legal Notices/Public Notices are published by The Batavian for free as a public service pending revision of state law that will allow digital news publications to publish legal notices that meet the legal requirements of such notices.

