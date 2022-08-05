PUBLIC NOTICE: Town of Batavia Planning Board public hearing, Alexander Road Solar Project

PUBLIC NOTICE:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held by the Town of Batavia Planning Board regarding an application for a Special Use Permit by RPNY Solar 7, LLC – Alexander Road Solar Project. The proposed project involves the development of a 2.0 MW AC solar development located on an approximately 10.0-acre portion of a 68.30-acre parcel (18-1-20.21) in the Town of Batavia, Genesee County New York. This project will involve the installation of ground-mounted fixed tilt photovoltaic panels as well as an associated access road, electric utility upgrades, power inverters and perimeter fencing for the solar energy system.

Said hearing will be held at the Batavia Town Hall, 3833 West Main St. Rd., Batavia, NY on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at which time all interested persons will be heard. If you cannot attend, you may send your comments and concerns to the Chairman at [email protected] before the hearing. A copy of the application is on file at the Town Hall for review.

By order of the Town of Batavia Planning Board

Kathleen Jasinski, Chairman.