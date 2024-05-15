PUBLIC NOTICE: Town of Batavia to hold public hearing on special use permit

LEGAL NOTICE:

Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held by the Town of Batavia Planning Board regarding an application for a Special Use Permit by Peter Yasses to construct a pole barn 50’x100’ for salt and millings storage and equipment at 8887 Alexander Rd. in the Town of Batavia, Tax Map 12-1-65. This is in an Industrial Zone.

Said hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at the Batavia Town Hall at 7:00 p.m. at which time all interested persons will be heard. Written comments will be accepted prior to that date. You may email the Chairman at kjasinski@townofbatavia.com or text 219-9190.

by order of the Town of Batavia Planning Board

Kathleen Jasinski, Chairman