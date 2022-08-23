Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 23, 2022 - 7:40pm

PUBLIC NOTICE: Town of Byron special meeting on sewer project

posted by Legal Notices in legal notices, news.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that I, as Supervisor, do hereby call a Special Meeting of the Town Board to be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Byron Town Hall, 7028 Rte. 237, Byron, New York.  The purpose of the Special Town Board meeting will be to consider calling a Public Hearing regarding the proposed WIIA sewer project and the issuance of $9.8 million in Serial Bonds.   The Public Hearing Scheduled for Wednesday, August 31, 2022, has been cancelled.

Peter Yasses
Supervisor

Publisher's Note: Legal Notices/Public Notices are published by The Batavian for free as a public service pending revision of state law that will allow digital news publications to publish legal notices that meet the legal requirements of such notices. Clerks: Email your notices to [email protected].

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break