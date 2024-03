PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to Section 104 Public Notice of the Open Meetings Law, this notice is to inform the public that the Town of Byron Town Board will hold a Special Meeting on March 25 2024 at 6:00pm at the Byron Town Hall located at 7028 Byron Holley Road, Byron NY 14422. The purpose of the special Meeting is to conduct interviews for the open Justice positions for the operation of the Town of Byron Town Court for the remainder of 2024.