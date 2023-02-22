Town of Batavia Planning to hold public hearing on Tractor Supply Store project

LEGAL NOTICE:

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held by the Town of Batavia Planning Board regarding an application by Hix Snedeker Companies LLC, 8727 Lewiston Rd., Batavia, NY for a major subdivision and retail building for Tractor Supply Store. This is located on approximately a 52 acre parcel (8.-1-7) in the Town of Batavia, Genesee County, New York. The land is zoned Commercial.

Said hearing will be held at the Batavia Town of Batavia Town Hall, 3833 West Main St. Rd., Batavia, NY on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at which time all interested persons will be heard. If you cannot attend, you may send your comments and concerns to the Chairman at [email protected] before the hearing. A copy of the application is on file at the Town Hall for review.

By order of the Town of Batavia Planning Board

Kathleen Jasinski, Chairman.