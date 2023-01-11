Town of Elba 2023 Board Meeting Schedule

Press release:

The Town Board, typically meet the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., with the exception of Feb. 4

Meeting dates:

March 10

April 14

May 12

June 9

July 14

August 11

September 8

October 13

November 10

December 8

December 28 (Year End Meeting)

Zoning Board

FIrst Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Holiday Accommodations – Jan. 9, July 10th & Sept. 11th

Planning Board

Third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.