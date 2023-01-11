January 11, 2023 - 2:28pm
Town of Elba 2023 Board Meeting Schedule
Press release:
The Town Board, typically meet the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., with the exception of Feb. 4
Meeting dates:
- March 10
- April 14
- May 12
- June 9
- July 14
- August 11
- September 8
- October 13
- November 10
- December 8
- December 28 (Year End Meeting)
Zoning Board
FIrst Monday of each month at 7 p.m.
Holiday Accommodations – Jan. 9, July 10th & Sept. 11th
Planning Board
Third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
