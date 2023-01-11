Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 11, 2023 - 2:28pm

Town of Elba 2023 Board Meeting Schedule

posted by Legal Notices in elba, legal notices.

Press release:

The Town Board, typically meet the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., with the exception of Feb. 4

Meeting dates:

  • March 10
  • April 14
  • May 12
  • June 9
  • July 14
  • August 11
  • September 8
  • October 13
  • November 10
  • December 8
  • December 28 (Year End Meeting)

Zoning Board
FIrst Monday of each month at 7 p.m.
Holiday Accommodations – Jan. 9, July 10th & Sept. 11th

Planning Board
Third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. 

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break