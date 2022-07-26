Sponsored Post: 335 South Jackson Street in Batavia is a MUST SEE



Click here to visit 335 South Jackson St. Batavia. Solid City home on nice corner lot with great yard! This home will surprise you with its spacious floor plan- it seems surprisingly larger than it appears. All the rooms are large- the downstairs has great space for entertaining! There is hardwood floors, pretty unpainted woodwork throughout and all the rooms have great natural light! This homeowner has done all the right things and updated all the important things throughout the years-now all you have to do is come in and decorate to make it yours! Call Reliant Real Estate today - 344-HOME (4663).