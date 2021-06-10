Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 10, 2021 - 2:34pm

Sponsored Post: 43 South Main Street, Elba - All the perks of quiet living

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, elba, Lynn Bezon.

43 South Main Street, Elba. All the perks of quiet living on an ACRE plus lot with all the amenities of public water and sewer AND a barn to work in !! You could not possibly duplicate this OVER 5500 sqaure foot home in todays market! Bring out your inner designer, come with your Pinterest boards and let your imagination run wild! Call Lynn Bezon today 585-344-HOME (4663) or click here for more information on this listing.

Comments

Calendar

June 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button