Sponsored Post: 8009 Bank St. Rd. - Just reduced, move in ready



Owner says SELL this solid 5 bedroom,3 full bath home in move in condition! You cant find to many like this! This well laid out spacious home has something for everybody - a newly redone and pretty kitchen with granite countertops, large dining area for friends and family, 5 good sized bedrooms well spaced out to give everyone privacy. Three FULL baths-you can never have enough seats! When you walk in you are welcomed into awesome foyer/sitting room with beautiful wet bar and fireplace with vaulted ceiling leading to 2 loft style bedrooms-perfect for guests or his and her offices! All mechanical updates are in good working order and all appliances included! Located in the town with 1.5 acres and minutes from thruway for easy commutes to everywhere! Call Lynn bEzon to see this listing or click here for more information.