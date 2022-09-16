Sponsored Post: Affordable options from Reliant Real Estate. Call us today



4 East Avenue, Batavia. Nice city starter or down-sizer right in the heart of town, close to schools, library, hospital and shopping! There's a lot to appreciate here for someone on a budget-the furnace hot water tank and ductwork new in 2015 and central air new in 2020! Utilities are inexpensive and owner to leave appliances! Downstairs is open and spacious and has nice parquet floors. There is a great back entranceway mud room and 1/2 bath. Upstairs has 2 very large bedrooms and full bath. This one is affordably priced clean freshly painted and ready to move in! Click here for more information on this listing!