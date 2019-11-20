Sponsored Post: Amazing office space available in Jackson Square! Call today



Amazing Office Space Available in Jackson Square! We at Thermory USA have loved being able to grow our business in this unique office space. Thanks to an industrial modern vibe and open floor plan, this office has felt more like a home than just a place to come to work.

While this location is tucked away, it is also conveniently located at the center of Downtown Batavia, allowing us the freedom to walk to our choice of awesome restaurants and shops. We have enjoyed a front row seat to the summer concerts in Jackson Square as well as Oktoberfest festivities as well!

The open concept space is approximately 900 square feet with its own private restroom and plenty of natural light. There is ample room to load and unload in the square if needed. Rent is $850/month, utilities paid by tenant. Contact Thompson Builds at 585-721-1252 to set up an appointment or for more information.

While we are sad to leave, we look forward to seeing another business have the opportunity to thrive here like we have. Come and check it out!