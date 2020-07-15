Local Matters

July 15, 2020 - 6:30pm

Sponsored Post: Another NEW listing: 12 Trumbull Pkwy, Batavia

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Reliant Real Estate, Homes for Sale, New Listing, batavia.


New Listing Alert: 12 Trumbull Parkway, Batavia -- NOTHING left to do! This super, well maintained home will be a pleasant surprise all the way through-so much than meets the eye from the road and it ain't shabby either!

This owner keeps a super clean home and has utilized every square inch of space-great storage throughout! Awesome big morning/mudroom leading to pretty spacious kitchen, and then onto large formal dining area and cozy living room with fireplace. Extra large bath and first floor laundry room and a great little office leading to upstairs with 4 good size bedrooms and full bath.

Located on a corner lot, this is a surprisingly good size yard, besides the fact that it is so conveniently walkable to everything-shopping schools eateries and library! It is partially fenced on back side with two outbuildings, where literally, the owner has thought of and used every conceivable inch-both outbuildings have electric heat and cable and smaller shed even has water!

Everything has been touched in this home from roof to basement, it's really a just move in and live happily ever after kind of place! Call Lynn Bezon today at 585-344-HOME (4663) or click here for more information.

