Avoid the rush and get your GeneSEEtheEclipse commemorative ISO certified-safe eclipse viewing glasses now! Stop into the Genesee County Visitor Center in Batavia today to purchase your glasses, order online at ShopGeneseeTheEclipse.com for pick up at the Visitor Center, or to ship direct to you.

Online orders can be shipped through March 15th cut-off date. We have a limited supply, so don’t delay!