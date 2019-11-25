Local Matters

November 25, 2019 - 6:30pm

Sponsored Post: Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel hosting Community Winter Fest

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponosred post, advertisement, Batavia Downs Hotel & Gaming, Community Winter Fest, batavia, Family Fun.


Join us on Sunday, December 1 for the Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel Community Winter Fest! Admission is FREE! Located in our Park Place Event Center from 11 AM until 3 PM.
Get ready for some family fun!

  • Take a photo with Santa
  • Free Kids Games & Activities
  • Free Wagon Ride's
  • Free Hot Chocolate and Snacks!
  • & Much More

Click here for more information on this event!

blue button