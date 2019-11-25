November 25, 2019 - 6:30pm
Sponsored Post: Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel hosting Community Winter Fest
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponosred post, advertisement, Batavia Downs Hotel & Gaming, Community Winter Fest, batavia, Family Fun.
Join us on Sunday, December 1 for the Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel Community Winter Fest! Admission is FREE! Located in our Park Place Event Center from 11 AM until 3 PM.
Get ready for some family fun!
- Take a photo with Santa
- Free Kids Games & Activities
- Free Wagon Ride's
- Free Hot Chocolate and Snacks!
- & Much More
