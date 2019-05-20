Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 20, 2019 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: Batavia Players hosts 3 part, Organize Now series with Jennifer Ford Berry

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, jennifer ford berry, organize now, Declutter Your Life, Find Your Purpose, time management, Organize, Batavia Players. Batavia.


Organize Now with Jennifer Ford Berry! Hosted by the Batvaia Players! In three informational workshops, Jennifer Ford Berry will teach participants how to enhance their everyday life by organizing both their physical world and their soul. 

  • Declutter Your Life - May 25th 
  • Find Your Purpose - June 22nd
  • Successful Time Management - July 13th

Tickets are $29 for one workshop. $79 for all THREE workshops. Click here for tickets.

Calendar

May 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button