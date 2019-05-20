May 20, 2019 - 3:00pm
Sponsored Post: Batavia Players hosts 3 part, Organize Now series with Jennifer Ford Berry
Organize Now with Jennifer Ford Berry! Hosted by the Batvaia Players! In three informational workshops, Jennifer Ford Berry will teach participants how to enhance their everyday life by organizing both their physical world and their soul.
- Declutter Your Life - May 25th
- Find Your Purpose - June 22nd
- Successful Time Management - July 13th
Tickets are $29 for one workshop. $79 for all THREE workshops. Click here for tickets.
