Sponsored Post: Bontrager hosts 2024 Spring Consignment Auction beginning May 1st

Spring into action and mark your calendars for the 2024 Spring Consignment Auction starting May 1st and wrapping up on May 8th.

Get revved up to bid on an array of vehicles, equipment, trailers, farm implements, machinery, lawn & garden tools, power tools, building supplies, and much more! There are over 1000 lots on the auction block.

﻿Don't miss out on the fun - hop online to bontragerauction.com to place your bids.

Swing by for a sneak peek at the auction on Saturday, May 4th, from 10 am to 12 pm. You'll find it at Bontrager's Auction Center, 8975 Wortendyke Rd, Batavia, NY.

Merchandise pick-up is scheduled from Thursday, May 9th through Saturday, May 11th.