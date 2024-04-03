Sponsored Post: Bontrager's building materials auction going on now!! Place your bids today

Uncover amazing deals on everything you need for your Spring projects! Explore the Building Supply Auction hosted by Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service, at bontragerauction.com. Get in on the bidding action for hundreds of new items such as lumber, kitchen cabinets, laminate and vinyl flooring, tile, insulation, doors (entrance, traditional, sliding, barn-style, bi-fold), farmhouse & stainless steel sinks, decking, fencing, area rugs, appliances, underlayment, and a variety of DIY necessities. Over 700 lots to choose from. Don't miss out on these fantastic offers!



Online Bidding: April 3rd (9 am) - April 10th (6 pm- soft close) at bontragerauction.com.

Live Previews at Bontrager's Auction Center, 8975 Wortendyke Rd, Batavia, NY:

- Sat. April 6th, from 9 - 10 am

- Tue. April 9th, from 12 - 1 pm



Pick-Up Dates:

- Thu. April 11th, from 12 - 4 pm

- Fri. April 12th, from 8 am - 3 pm