Sponsored Post: Bontrager's is holding an online Hunting & Sportsmen's Auction with over 1000 lots



Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service is holding an online Hunting & Sportsmen's Auction with over 1000 lots! Bid on rifles, shotguns, pistols, revolvers, black powder, ammo, knives, hunting supplies, fishing tackle, mounts, scopes, lasers, sights and more. A live preview will be held Tuesday, April 25th, 2 - 5 pm at Bontrager's Auction Center, 8975 Wortendyke Rd, Batavia, NY 14020. The auction will "soft close" April 25th beginning at 6 pm. Go to bontragerauction.com to view the catalog & photos, and place your bids.