April 4, 2022 - 3:00pm
Sponsored Post: Bontrager's online bidding is open for the County's tax foreclosure auction
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service, Foreclosure.
Genesee County will sell at Public Online Auction - 8 parcels of real estate which have been conveyed to the County by final judgment under tax foreclosure proceedings. This sale is ordered by the Genesee County Legislature and is in accordance with the appropriate provisions of the Real Property Tax Law. Individuals can view the properties online or bid any time by visiting bontragerauction.com or by clicking here
