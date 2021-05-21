Sponsored Post: Bourbon & Burger celebrates 10 years of business

Dear Batavia,

Bourbon and Burger here, this Saturday, May 22nd is our 10-year anniversary. We wanted to take this time to thank some people.

Thank you to our parents, who without them, this would never have been possible; thank you for believing in us. Thank you to our staff members over the past ten years and especially this most recent year, without you there is no Bourbon & Burger. Your hard work and dedication never goes unnoticed.

Thank you to our friends who came in everyday for a year to make sure we made it. Thank you to all of you, the community of Batavia and surrounding neighbors. Thank you for all of the support you’ve given us over the years. Thank you for making us a part of your lives, from first dates to engagements, from births to losses. You’ve come here to celebrate and to commiserate.

Thank you for allowing us to be there for you just as much as you’ve been there for us. At some point it becomes more than a restaurant, it’s a safe place, a livelihood, a hangout, a home. Thank you for helping us turn hamburgers into something so much more. BourbonAndBurger.com