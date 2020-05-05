May 5, 2020 - 10:34am
Sponsored Post: Bourbon & Burger wishes you a Happy Cinco De Mayo with margarita & bloody mary kits
Bourbon & burger wishes you a Happy Cinco de Mayo! Get your Margarita and Bloody Mary Kits now! We're offering:
- Single Margarita Kits: Includes 1 liter of margarita mix, a 375ml bottle of Jose Cuervo, & a lime.
- Quarantine Margarita Party Packs: Includes 1.75 liters of margarita mix, 1 liter of El Toro, & limes.
- Bloody Mary Kits: Includes a 375ml bottle of Deep Eddy Vodka & Bloody Mary mix for the next morning.
Get them now with any purchase of food. Call us for takeout or delivery while supplies last! Call 219-4242. Visit us online.