Sponsored Post: Bourbon & Burger wishes you a Happy Cinco De Mayo with margarita & bloody mary kits



Bourbon & burger wishes you a Happy Cinco de Mayo! Get your Margarita and Bloody Mary Kits now! We're offering:

Single Margarita Kits : Includes 1 liter of margarita mix, a 375ml bottle of Jose Cuervo, & a lime.

: Includes 1 liter of margarita mix, a 375ml bottle of Jose Cuervo, & a lime. Quarantine Margarita Party Packs : Includes 1.75 liters of margarita mix, 1 liter of El Toro, & limes.

: Includes 1.75 liters of margarita mix, 1 liter of El Toro, & limes. Bloody Mary Kits: Includes a 375ml bottle of Deep Eddy Vodka & Bloody Mary mix for the next morning.

Get them now with any purchase of food. Call us for takeout or delivery while supplies last! Call 219-4242. Visit us online.