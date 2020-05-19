Sponsored Post: Bright & move-in ready! 66 Genesee Street, Pembroke



66 Genesee, Pembroke: Freshly painted throughout. Bright and move-in ready! Well maintained, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in one of the nicest 55+ communities around! Large room sizes bright and airy with a lot more storage than you would imagine is what you will find in this 1996 double wide home-almost 1,500 square feet!

Home has laundry/mudroom large eat in style kitchen extra roomy living/formal dining area with super cute office space with pretty French doors -- could be third bedroom or guest room if needed! Master bedroom with bath is large but cozy!

Situated on an extra large corner lot with back patio area for sitting out! Bonus is the two car attached heated garage! Who said downsizing meant giving things up? Easy to see! Call Lynn at Reliant Real Estate today -- (585) 344-home (4663).