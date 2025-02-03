Sponsored Post: Buy, sell or invest! New listing alert -27 Brooklyn Avenue, Batavia!! Call Reliant today

NEW LISTING! View 27 Brooklyn Avenue Batavia-City. Great opportunity for convenient workshop/storage unit with a bathroom.



View 52 Swan Street Batavia-City. Fantastic opportunity in heart of City that offers multiple business possibilities OR keep it for your own private work/storage space!!This is a super solid 2662 sq ft masonry building that has 3 overhead doors 6 year old roof and finished office space with private entrance to street. The building sits on a partially fenced large lot offering plenty of parking and area to drop your trailer or outside equipment! This type of opportunity doesn't come around often at this price-take advantage of it!



View 29 Brooklyn Avenue Batavia-City. Great storage opportunity easy access location! Solid brick storage on approximate 71x103 pie shaped lot Owner desires sale but will consider lease option- cross listed #B1576722.



