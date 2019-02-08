Sponsored Post: Buy your honey a new home! Call Reliant today



131 Oak Street, Batavia. Solid and spacious this ranch home has much more room than meets the eye at the road! Three bedrooms and full bath on main floor and 1 additional bedroom with full bath and bidet in the basement. Open and large living room with cozy gas fireplace and kitchen/dining room, great for entertaining.

Downstairs has lots of room, great storage space and extra living /play area! Besides the attached garage, there is a great deep backyard with easy access to watching all the games! Easy to see! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today 344-4663 or click for more details.