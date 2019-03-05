Local Matters

March 5, 2019 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: Call Mark Lewis Agency today and help Batavia Girls Fastpitch Softball

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Mark Lewis Agency, State Farm, Fastpitch Softball, Local Sports.


We’re excited to be sponsored by our local State Farm® agent as this month’s Quotes for Good organization. This month, for every person we send their way and who completes an auto quote, they’ll make a $10 donation to our organization.

For the quote to qualify, the individual cannot be a current State Farm customer, but please refer friends and family to help support this organization. 

When calling in/stopping by for a quote, be sure to mention Quotes for Good and our organization’s name for the quote to qualify. We are excited about the opportunity to generate donations and create awareness about this cause. Call 343-4959 or visit our office; 8331 Lewiston Rd, Batavia, NY 14020

Thank you for supporting us through Quotes for Good. Together, we can make a difference in our community.

