Sponsored Post: Call Reliant Real Estate today to see these listings



7324 Selden Road, LeRoy . Why bother building when its already been done for you? Come see this custom built, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home on almost a 2 pretty country acre lot! Only 2 years old this home, is kept in meticulous condition-you literally can move in and do nothing! This home was well planned out when built with attention paid to all the details! Spacious, open floor plan great for entertaining but super cozy for relaxing. Kitchen was well thought out with loads of cupboards, pantry closet, beautiful quartz countertops, an oversized counter top breakfast bar - perfect for the cook who needs spread out room! Pretty living room leads to covered back porch with trex decking overlooking peaceful and private back yard-even the gutters have gutter screens! Bedrooms are all good size with extra large master bedroom and pretty bath with no step shower! First floor laundry located as you come in from large 2 car garage (wired with 220 electric). This home was built with retirement years in mind so everything is just perfect to grow old in! Basement is high and dry and ready for the next owner to finish off if wanted! At todays prices, why build when you can move right into this beautiful country home!

60 River Street, Batavia . Here’s one to not look past! Solid 3 bedroom, 2 FULL bath home in great location. Close to all amenities and conveniently located to all major routes and minutes from thruway for quick access to Buffalo/Rochester! Everything in this homes has been modernized throughout the years with the addition of a first floor bedroom and bath with great closet space! This room has French doors leading to great large private deck! What you don’t see from the road is a super deep and awesome private back yard-it feels like your own private escape from everything! Sit on your back deck or there’s a large above ground pool where you can enjoy with no one to see! Upstairs of this home has two additional good size bedrooms and an additional full bath. This home definitely is bigger AND cozier than it appears from the road! Utilities are inexpensive and there is large basement that is great storage or perfect for the person looking for extra space for workshop! This home is perfect whether you are starting out or ending-everything is well laid out and ready for someone to move in and make it their own!

181 Vine Street, Batavia. Here’s one you shouldn’t overlook! Solid well kept and upgraded, this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Cape is literally turn key! Home has been freshly painted and downstairs, newly carpeted. The living room is super spacious with gas fireplace and lots of natural lighting. There is first floor bedroom, bath and laundry and a kitchen that is loaded with cupboards and storage! Upstairs is like your own private suite with small sitting area large bedroom and another full bath-this home packs a lot in! When you walk outside from kitchen you will fall in love with this pretty and super private backyard! Not only is it surprisingly large there is a shed AND an awesome large outbuilding that was used as a workshop but would make an awesome man cave/she shed or super cool play house- it has electric and heat Hidden gem of a home -super affordable and turn key for you to move right in!



Call Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-HOME (4663).