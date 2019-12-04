Local Matters

December 4, 2019 - 6:30pm

Sponsored post: Celebrate the Christmas season with The City Church

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, The City Church, Christmas Season, Mass, batavia.


The City Church invites you as we celebrate the Christmas Season. You and your family are welcome to any or all of these services. From Special Music Nights to CandleLight services we want to celebrate this special season with you. The City Church - 210 East Main Street, Batavia. St. Anthony's, 114 Liberty Street, Batavia. Visit us online: www.thecitychurch.com or call 585-343-6895.

