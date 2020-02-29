Sponsored Post: Check out this stunning listing; 24 Woodland Drive, Batavia



Brick, Stone & Cedar colonial, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, outstanding quality inside and out. Center entrance foyer, gourmet kitchen with center island, circular breakfast room, family room with marble fireplace, large living room, library, formal dining room, sunroom with skylights, 1st floor laundry, master bedroom suite, finished lower level with granite fireplace, 2nd kitchen, full bath, walk-out to grade Gunite in-ground pool, brick courtyard. Click here to see the full listing.