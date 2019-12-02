Sponsored Post: Christmas in the City is this Saturday



Christmas in the City is Saturday, Dec. 7th from 2-6 p.m. with the Parade at 6 p.m. starting from Wendy’s and going down to Summit Street.

This year’s event is brought to you by L&L Transmission and The Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District.

Along with the many in store specials and activities inside our downtown businesses, there will also be: a live ice sculpture, life-size snow globe, horse and buggy rides ($1 tickets available at Adam Miller Toy and Bicycle), train rides, carolers, vendors and more!

If your group or organization is still interested in participating in the parade, please contact Beth Kemp at [email protected] or at 585-993-7747.

Thank you to the following sponsors for making this event so successful: L&L Transmission, Toyota of Batavia, Batavia Downs Gaming & Casino, Western NY Concrete, Dolce Panepinto, Bourbon & Burger Co., T.F. Brown's, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Turnbull Heating & Cooling, Smart Design, Rochester Regional Health UMMC, Lamb Farms, Main St. Pizza, T-Shirts Etc., Eli Fish Brewing Co., WBTA and the Batavia Daily News.